Ben Kohles shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Ben Kohles hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 13th at 14 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Kohles had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Kohles's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kohles hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kohles's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kohles had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kohles to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kohles's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.