Ben Crane shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Ben Crane hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Crane finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Crane chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Crane had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Crane to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Crane had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Crane chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Crane to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Crane suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Crane at 1 over for the round.