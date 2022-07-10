Austin Smotherman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Smotherman to even for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.