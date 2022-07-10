Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On his second stroke on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Cook went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Cook chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.