Arjun Atwal shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Atwal's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.