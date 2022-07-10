Alfredo Garcia-Heredia shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garcia-Heredia finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Garcia-Heredia got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia-Heredia to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Garcia-Heredia chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia-Heredia to even-par for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Garcia-Heredia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia-Heredia to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Garcia-Heredia's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia-Heredia to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garcia-Heredia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia-Heredia to 1 under for the round.