Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 5th at 18 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Svensson hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Svensson's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 6 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Svensson tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.