Aaron Cockerill putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Aaron Cockerill hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cockerill finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Aaron Cockerill chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

Cockerill got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cockerill to even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Cockerill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Cockerill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cockerill to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Cockerill's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.