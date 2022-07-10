Aaron Baddeley putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Aaron Baddeley missed the green on his first shot on the 209-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Aaron Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Baddeley hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Baddeley's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Baddeley had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 6 under for the round.