  • Yannik Paul shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Yannik Paul taps in birdie on No. 15 at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.