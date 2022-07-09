Yannik Paul shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Paul finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Paul's 81 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Paul reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Paul at 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Paul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Paul reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul to 4 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Paul's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Paul had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Paul reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul to 5 under for the round.

Paul got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paul to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Paul had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul to 5 under for the round.