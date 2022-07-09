William McGirt delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

William McGirt hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. McGirt finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, William McGirt had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

McGirt missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McGirt's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McGirt to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 6 under for the round.