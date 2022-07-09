-
Wesley Bryan shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 142nd at 3 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the par-4 third, Bryan's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bryan's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
Bryan got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.
