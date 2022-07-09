Vince Whaley shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Vince Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Whaley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley hit an approach shot from 227 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Whaley's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 6 under for the round.