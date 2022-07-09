Vaughn Taylor putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Barbasol Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Vaughn Taylor had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vaughn Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Taylor scored a bogey, leaving him at 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.