Tyler Duncan delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Duncan finished his day in 7th at 13 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Tyler Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Duncan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Duncan's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Duncan had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 5 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Duncan had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 8 under for the round.