Trey Mullinax shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under with Kevin Streelman; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mullinax's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Mullinax's his second shot went 24 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 7 under for the round.