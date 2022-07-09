  • Trey Mullinax shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Trey Mullinax makes birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Trey Mullinax sinks 15-foot birdie putt at Barbasol

