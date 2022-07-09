Tommy Gainey shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Tommy Gainey hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Gainey got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gainey's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gainey's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.