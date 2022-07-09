Tom Lewis shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Tom Lewis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the par-5 fifth, Lewis chipped in his third shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lewis's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lewis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Lewis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lewis to 5 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 6 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lewis got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 5 under for the round.

Lewis got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 4 under for the round.