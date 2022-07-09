Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Potter, Jr.'s 75 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. chipped in his fourth from 19 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Potter, Jr. at 2 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.