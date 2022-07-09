Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Taylor Pendrith in the second round at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Pendrith finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Pendrith's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.