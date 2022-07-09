Taylor Moore finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 77 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Moore hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Moore's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.