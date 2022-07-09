Sung Kang comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Sung Kang hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Sung Kang had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kang's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.