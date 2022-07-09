Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 under for the round.