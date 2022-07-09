Søren Kjeldsen putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Søren Kjeldsen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kjeldsen finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Søren Kjeldsen's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Søren Kjeldsen to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kjeldsen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kjeldsen to 2 under for the round.

Kjeldsen got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kjeldsen to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Kjeldsen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kjeldsen to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Kjeldsen's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kjeldsen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kjeldsen at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kjeldsen had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kjeldsen to 3 under for the round.