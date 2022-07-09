Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Noh's 77 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noh had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Noh's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Noh reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Noh's 78 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.