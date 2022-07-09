Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Reeves got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reeves's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reeves had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Reeves's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Reeves hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.