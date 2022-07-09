Sean O'Hair shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Sean O'Hair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, O'Hair hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, O'Hair had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, O'Hair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, O'Hair's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, O'Hair's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, O'Hair's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 6 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 7 under for the round.