Scott Jamieson shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Jamieson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Jamieson finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Jamieson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jamieson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jamieson's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jamieson to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Jamieson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jamieson to 2 under for the round.

Jamieson missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Jamieson to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Jamieson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jamieson to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Jamieson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Jamieson to 4 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Jamieson hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jamieson to 5 under for the round.