Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Gutschewski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gutschewski at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Gutschewski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to even for the round.