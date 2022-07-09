  • Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Scott Gutschewski makes a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Gutschewski buries a 20-foot eagle putt at Barbasol

