Scott Brown shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Scott Brown hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Brown's his second shot went 25 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Brown hit his 212 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Brown's 84 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.