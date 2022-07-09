Satoshi Kodaira shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Satoshi Kodaira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kodaira's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Kodaira had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kodaira's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.