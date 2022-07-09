Strong putting brings Santiago Tarrio a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Santiago Tarrio hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarrio finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Santiago Tarrio reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Santiago Tarrio to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Tarrio had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarrio to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Tarrio reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarrio to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Tarrio had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarrio to 2 under for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Tarrio reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarrio to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Tarrio's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarrio to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tarrio had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarrio to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tarrio's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarrio to 6 under for the round.