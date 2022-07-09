Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Sangmoon Bae hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Bae finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Bae had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Bae had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bae to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bae had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.