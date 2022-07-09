Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Sam Ryder hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Ryder's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Ryder chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ryder's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.