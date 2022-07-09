Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Ryan Moore in the second round at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 38th at 8 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ryan Moore's 178 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Moore hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.