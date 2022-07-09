Ryan Brehm shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 180 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Brehm chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Brehm had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm missed the green on his first shot on the 209-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 under for the round.