Roger Sloan shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Sloan missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sloan's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 7 under for the round.