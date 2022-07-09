Robin Roussel shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Robin Roussel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Roussel finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Roussel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roussel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Roussel's 110 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roussel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Roussel had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roussel to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Roussel chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roussel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Roussel's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roussel to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Roussel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roussel to 4 under for the round.