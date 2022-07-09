Robert Garrigus shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Robert Garrigus hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Garrigus's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Garrigus got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Garrigus had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.