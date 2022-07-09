Ricky Barnes finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ricky Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Barnes's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Barnes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.