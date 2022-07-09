Richy Werenski putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Richy Werenski hit 5 of 9 fairways and 6 of 11 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day in 151st at 2 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.