Richard McEvoy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Richard McEvoy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. McEvoy finished his day tied for 132nd at even par; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, McEvoy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McEvoy to 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, McEvoy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McEvoy to even for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, McEvoy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McEvoy to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, McEvoy's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

McEvoy got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McEvoy to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, McEvoy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved McEvoy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McEvoy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McEvoy to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McEvoy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McEvoy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, McEvoy hit his 103 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McEvoy to even-par for the round.