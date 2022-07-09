Richard S. Johnson shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.