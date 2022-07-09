Ricardo Gouveia shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ricardo Gouveia hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Gouveia finished his day tied for 3rd at 15 under with Adam Svensson; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 12th, Gouveia's 166 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gouveia to 1 under for the round.

Gouveia got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gouveia to even-par for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Gouveia hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gouveia to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gouveia reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gouveia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Gouveia had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gouveia to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Gouveia's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gouveia to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gouveia hit an approach shot from 219 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gouveia to 6 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Gouveia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gouveia to 7 under for the round.