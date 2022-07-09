Renato Paratore shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Renato Paratore hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Paratore finished his day in 148th at 7 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Paratore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paratore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Paratore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Paratore to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Paratore reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Paratore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paratore to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Paratore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Paratore to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Paratore's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Paratore got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paratore to even-par for the round.

At the 516-yard 15th hole par-5, Paratore hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Paratore to 2 over for the day.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Paratore's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Paratore chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Paratore at 3 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Paratore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Paratore to 4 over for the round.