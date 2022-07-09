Paul Barjon shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Barjon's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Barjon's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Barjon chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.

Barjon hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Barjon hit an approach shot from 241 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.