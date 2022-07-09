Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Kizzire had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Kizzire chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.