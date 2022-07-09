Patrick Flavin shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Patrick Flavin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Flavin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Flavin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Flavin at even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Flavin had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Flavin hit an approach shot from 177 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Flavin's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Flavin hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 5 under for the round.