Parker McLachlin putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Parker McLachlin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McLachlin finished his day tied for 139th at 1 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Parker McLachlin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Parker McLachlin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, McLachlin hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, McLachlin hit his 85 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McLachlin to 3 under for the round.