Omar Uresti putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Omar Uresti hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uresti finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Omar Uresti got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Omar Uresti to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to even-par for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Uresti's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Uresti chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Uresti to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Uresti chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Uresti at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Uresti chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Uresti's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 2 under for the round.